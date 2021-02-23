Alexa
Tesla Taiwan to debug software over '7-word' voice command

Complaints surfaced among Tesla drivers in Taiwan that navigation system would shut down after strange command

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/23 19:43
An unsold 2021 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits at a Tesla dealership Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Complaints have arisen among Tesla drivers in Taiwan that navigation systems have been shutting down when seven words in Chinese are spoken, and the company has admitted to a software bug that it says it will swiftly fix.

Tesla drivers in Taiwan shared videos and experiences related to the seven-word command. The drivers complained that the in-car screens would immediately turn black but return to normal after an automatic restart.

Entertainer and rally racer Jimmy Lin (林志穎), the owner of a Model 3 and a Model X Tesla, tested the mysterious command on his car. As video showed, after saying "Take me to the braised earthen fish soup on Kaiyuan Road” (開元路土魠魚羹) in Chinese, Lin was surprised to find the navigation system blacked out, though it restarted shortly after.

A netizen speculated that the Chinese-language command sounds a bit like "Kindly root to boot again" in English, and the system would be misled to reboot accordingly.

After media reported the complaints, Tesla Taiwan responded that while a bug might have occurred in its voice recognition software program, they have proceeded to eliminate the error, which would not have caused safety problems while driving.
Tesla
Taiwan
software glitch
software bug
7 words
seven words

Updated : 2021-02-23 21:20 GMT+08:00

