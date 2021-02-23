Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap huge economic benefits from visiting cruise passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines said on Monday (Feb. 23) that the company will arrange 34 cruises to Taiwan’s outlying island county of Kinmen this year, with the first Explorer Dream cruise starting from Keelung Harbor on March 7 and arriving in Kinmen two days later, CNA reported.

Genting Cruise Lines Vice President Liu Hsiao-ning (劉曉寧) said that it was impressive that last year the Kinmen County Government arranged large boats to transport passengers from the ships as well as welcoming activities to greet them. She added that she hoped the county government will do the same this year.

The county government said that, based on there being 1,400 passengers on each Explorer Dream cruise and with 34 cruises from March to September, there will be a total of 45,000 passengers coming to Kinmen, per CNA. The local government added that it expected a second cruise line to sail to Kinmen this year, as Taiwanese cruise companies have been in talks with the county’s tourism department.

Kinmen saw the arrival of nine cruises last year, which brought in a total of more than 11,000 passengers who spent a total of NT$33 million (US$1.14 million), the department said. It added that 45,000 passengers will amount to NT$135 million of spending on the island.