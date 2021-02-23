Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap huge economic benefits from visiting cruise passengers

45,000 passengers will amount to NT$135 million of spending on the island: Kinmen County Tourism Department

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/23 18:44
Taiwan’s Kinmen poised to reap huge economic benefits from visiting cruise passengers

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines said on Monday (Feb. 23) that the company will arrange 34 cruises to Taiwan’s outlying island county of Kinmen this year, with the first Explorer Dream cruise starting from Keelung Harbor on March 7 and arriving in Kinmen two days later, CNA reported.

Genting Cruise Lines Vice President Liu Hsiao-ning (劉曉寧) said that it was impressive that last year the Kinmen County Government arranged large boats to transport passengers from the ships as well as welcoming activities to greet them. She added that she hoped the county government will do the same this year.

The county government said that, based on there being 1,400 passengers on each Explorer Dream cruise and with 34 cruises from March to September, there will be a total of 45,000 passengers coming to Kinmen, per CNA. The local government added that it expected a second cruise line to sail to Kinmen this year, as Taiwanese cruise companies have been in talks with the county’s tourism department.

Kinmen saw the arrival of nine cruises last year, which brought in a total of more than 11,000 passengers who spent a total of NT$33 million (US$1.14 million), the department said. It added that 45,000 passengers will amount to NT$135 million of spending on the island.
Genting Cruise Lines
Keelung Harbor
Kinmen
Explorer Dream

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and China cooperate against illegal Chinese sand dredgers
Taiwan and China cooperate against illegal Chinese sand dredgers
2020/12/22 17:08
Taiwan coast guard seizes trespassing Chinese fishing boat
Taiwan coast guard seizes trespassing Chinese fishing boat
2020/11/19 17:21
Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
Over 5,000 Taiwanese athletes to compete in Kinmen County Games
2020/11/06 15:26
Chinese floating platforms carrying excavators drift into Taiwan’s maritime area
Chinese floating platforms carrying excavators drift into Taiwan’s maritime area
2020/11/05 15:33
New around-the-island Taiwan cruises to set sail monthly in winter
New around-the-island Taiwan cruises to set sail monthly in winter
2020/10/25 21:00

Updated : 2021-02-23 19:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ