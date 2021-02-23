Alexa
Taiwanese designer Apu Jan to launch digital sci-fi show at London Fashion Week

Video 'In Dreams, We Investigate' features Golden Horse Award winner Mo Tzu-yi

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/02/23 17:42
APUJAN will present its latest collection at London Fashion Week. (APUJAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — London-based brand APUJAN launched its latest digital fashion show on Monday (Feb. 22), which will also be screened during London Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

The high-end womenswear label APUJAN, formed by Taiwanese fashion designer Apu Jan (詹朴), released its Autumn-Winter 2021 collection via a video titled "In Dreams, We Investigate" on Monday for the press.

Meanwhile, the brand also debuted its first designs for men.

"In Dreams, We Investigate" features Liu Kuan-ting (left) and Mo Tzu-yi (APUJAN photo)

APUJAN's latest collection (APUJAN photo)

The fashion show, directed by Yin Chen-hao (殷振豪) and inspired by literature and fantasy, tells a story of discovering "reality" in dreams through the form of a sci-fi movie. The cast includes award-winning actor Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀) as well as actors Liu Kuan-ting (劉冠廷) and Ann Hsu (許瑋甯).

Mo, who won the Golden Horse award for Best Actor last year, stated that he wore APUJAN's design to the award ceremony and felt lucky to have won the big prize. "Hopefully, I can attend the ceremony with APUJAN's outfit every year," he joked.

Taking the role of a detective in the video, Mo wanders the dreams of others in search of "reality."

APUJAN has collaborated with organizations from various industries, such as the Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, EVA Airlines, and McDonald's.

The digital show will be presented at London Fashion Week, which has gone online because of the pandemic, on Feb. 23 at 18:45.


APUJAN
sci-fi
Mo Tzu-yi
fashion
London Fashion Week
Taiwan
Apu Jan

Updated : 2021-02-23 19:46 GMT+08:00

