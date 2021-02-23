Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

UK unemployment rate rises for 6th straight month

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 16:52
A woman wearing a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic cleans inside a shop during lockdown in London, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank...

A woman wearing a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic cleans inside a shop during lockdown in London, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank...

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. unemployment rate rose for a six straight month in December as renewed coronavirus restrictions shut down most businesses across the country.

The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that unemployment rose to 5.1% in December, up 0.1% from the previous month and 1.3% from a year earlier. The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 726,000 since the pandemic began last February, with 58.5% of the decline coming among people under 25.

The figures don’t show the full impact of COVID-19 restrictions on employment because some 1.9 million workers remain on furlough. A government program covers 80% of their wages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced plans to slowly end a national lockdown in England in hopes of safely reopening the economy and social life as infection rates drop and widespread vaccinations reduce the threat from COVID-19.

Updated : 2021-02-23 18:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed