Taiwan president vows to push on with solar energy

Solar panels on the roof of a factory in Shulin, New Taipei City Solar panels on the roof of a factory in Shulin, New Taipei City (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government will continue to promote one green energy project after another as alternative power production methods are a core policy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (Feb. 23).

She was speaking at the launch of a solar panel project at the headquarters of TBI MOTION (全球傳動公司) in the New Taipei City district of Shulin, the Liberty Times reported.

Tsai named solar energy as one of her administration’s priorities, while pointing out that chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was planning to convert to the full use of renewable energy by 2050.

While acknowledging that solar energy had met with some problems and obstacles, the president emphasized that progress had still been made — for example, with the placing of panels on factory roofs and at fish farms.