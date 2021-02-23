Taiwan’s airline stocks soar after announcement of possible lift on entry ban for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s airline stocks soared this morning after the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday that the center was looking into the possibility of lifting the entry ban on foreigners without a residence permit March 1.

Chen added that the CECC was planning to revert to the border control measures enforced last December, which require all travelers and transit passengers to provide a COVID-19 RT-PCR test report within three days prior to flying to Taiwan. However, the quarantine policy will still continue after March 1, he added.

As COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available, there will be a great demand for chartered planes to transport vaccines to countries around the world, per CNA. With help from the vaccines, the doom and gloom surrounding the pandemic will begin to vanish, and passenger flights will gradually revive, the report said.

Shares in EVA Airways jumped nine percent to NT$15.65, and China Airlines’ share price was also up nine percent at NT$12.95. Even though stocks fell in midday trading, both companies’ share prices still rose four to five percent.