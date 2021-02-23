Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage

Parts of Taiwan hit by drought as chipmakers receive surge in orders

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/23 15:40
TSMC has been ordering trucks to supply extra water  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tanker trucks arrived at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) factories across the country Tuesday (Feb. 23) to quench the chipmaker's thirst for water.

Semiconductor manufacturers in Taiwan have been working at the top of their capacity to fulfill orders, the Liberty Times reported. Amid reports of surging business and fear of drought in several parts of Taiwan, companies like TSMC ordered tanker trucks to beef up their water supply.

Each truck can bring 20 tons of water at a cost of NT$30,000 (US$1,000). As last year exceptionally saw no typhoon pass across Taiwan, several chip manufacturers foresaw the problem and started placing orders for the trucks, but they will only be able to provide a partial solution to the electronics companies’ water needs, reports said.

The government has introduced restrictions on the usage of water by major users and in agriculture, but the continued absence of rain has failed to solve the problem, with TSMC introducing water-saving measures of its own.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
TSMC
water shortage
chips
semiconductors

Updated : 2021-02-23 16:44 GMT+08:00

