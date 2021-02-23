Former Minister of Justice appointed Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council head

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) held a handover ceremony on Tuesday (Feb. 23), with Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) replacing Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) as head of the agency.

During the ceremony, Chiu delivered a speech saying that in the post-pandemic era, cross-strait exchanges are bound to resume. “During this period, there are also many expectations for the future of the two sides of the strait. I will do my best to uphold this expectation,” he said.

He mentioned that he was previously appointed as deputy chairman of the MAC in 2004 and now has returned to the agency. Chiu said he was extremely happy because he is eager to address the challenges that come with cross-strait relations. He also stated that maintaining communication amid current regional tensions would be difficult, CNA reported.

The event was presided over by Cabinet Political Commissar Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).