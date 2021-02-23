Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 12:56
Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 22 points as New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday night.

Valdir Manuel had 14 points for New Mexico (6-13, 2-13 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Bayron Matos added 13 points and seven rebounds. Saquan Singleton had 5 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 26 points for the Falcons (4-17, 2-15), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Chris Joyce added 16 points and eight rebounds. Abe Kinrade had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-23 15:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ