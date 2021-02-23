Taiwan willing to assist US in helping diplomatic allies develop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday (Feb. 22) that it is willing to work with Washington to help diplomatic allies develop, in response to U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken's recognition of the Taiwan-U.S. cooperation.

In a statement congratulating Saint Lucia on its 42 years of independence, Blinken highlighted the country's important role as a leader in the Caribbean and a "consistent voice for democracy and human rights." He said that the U.S. will continue to promote education, entrepreneurship, and youth development in Saint Lucia and that the Taiwan-U.S. partnership has enhanced this effort.

In response, MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked Blinken for acknowledging the results of positive cooperation between Taiwan, Saint Lucia, and the U.S. during a press conference on Monday. She said the Taiwanese government is willing to join the U.S. in helping diplomatic allies develop in business and other key areas.

Ou mentioned that the Taiwanese government is committed to its approach of "steadfast diplomacy," which aims to advance mutual assistance for mutual benefits. She said that the country has yielded promising cooperation results with friendly nations, including Saint Lucia, over the years, and that it will continue introducing projects that benefit people around the world.