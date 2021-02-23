Taiwan’s Equal Pay Day came one day early this year, on Feb. 20

Equal Pay Day fell one day earlier in 2021 than last year, the Ministry of Labor says Equal Pay Day fell one day earlier in 2021 than last year, the Ministry of Labor says (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Equal Pay Day in Taiwan, which symbolizes how long women must work to achieve the same pay men received the previous year, fell one day earlier in 2021 than in 2020, landing on Feb. 20.

The official wage difference amounted to 14 percent, with women having to work 51 days more than men to receive the same salary, according to the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

While the “Equal Pay Day” concept hails from the United States, the MOL adapted it to Taiwanese circumstances in order to underline efforts to close the wage gap. According to data provided by the government’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), a female employee on average made NT$296 (US$10.6) per hour last year, while a man earned NT$344, CNA reported.

The latest figures continue a trend in the right direction, as the wage gap still amounted to 17.1 percent in 2010, with women having to work an extra 63 days. In 2017, Equal Pay Day fell on Feb. 23, and last year it moved two days to Feb. 21, before reaching Feb. 20 this year, the MOL said.