Teasett leads Northwestern St. past Houston Baptist 86-80

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 12:13
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Carvell Teasett had a career-high 25 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 86-80 on Monday night.

Teasett made 7 of 9 3-pointers and in a stretch during the second half the freshman scored or assisted on 20 straight Demons points.

Trenton Massner had 17 points, i ncluding a buzzer-beating, turn-around 3-pointer from the left corner at halftime and 10 rebounds for Northwestern State (8-14, 7-4 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

Houston Baptist scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Brycen Long had 14 points for the Huskies (4-14, 3-7). Jade Tse added 14 points. Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Demons evened the season series against the Huskies with the win. Houston Baptist defeated Northwestern State 99-93 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-23 13:43 GMT+08:00

