Taiwan's TSMC rumored to expand investment in GaN power ICs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is rumored to have expanded investment in the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology to tap into high demand for fast charging components.

The move is expected to help the Hsinchu-based company drive sales revenue and profitability this year, thanks to the higher-priced, state-of-the-art GaN power products, LTN reported.

The world's largest contract chipmaker is said to have added 16 units of specialty equipment, which is more than twice that at its 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu. The aim is to boost production capacity for clients including Navitas Semiconductor, the world's largest GaN power IC manufacturer, in response to surging demand. TSMC declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this year, Navitas announced that a record high of over 13 million GaN power ICs had been shipped, indicating a fast uptick in demand for the mobile quick charge market. The company said in a statement that it thanked TSMC as its "trusted foundry partner" for helping to manufacturer the products with GaN process technology and deliver them to market quickly.