French electronic music act Daft Punk announces split

The legendary dance duo Daft Punk have split on Feb. 22. (Daft Punk official Facebook page) The legendary dance duo Daft Punk have split on Feb. 22. (Daft Punk official Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The legendary dance music duo Daft Punk on Monday (Feb. 22) stated it has broken up.

After 28 years together, Daft Punk made the announcement on Monday via an eight-minute-long YouTube video titled "Epilogue", which they also posted on their official Facebook page. Kathryn Frazier, their longtime publicist confirmed the information to BBC, but she gave no reason for their seemingly sudden decision.

In "Epilogue", excerpted from the duo's 2006 co-production sci-fi film "Electroma", the musicians go their separate ways in a desert and one of them explodes in the end.

Formed in Paris in 1993, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo revolutionized the style and sound of house music. The release of their 1997 debut album titled "Homework" is considered to be a dance music landmark event.

The duo's robot-like appearance on stage, with metal helmets and gloves, has become iconic. However, they intentionally shy away from the spotlight and are rarely seen in public without their costumes.

According to BBC, de Homem-Christo told Rolling Stone magazine, "We're not performers, we're not models. It would not be enjoyable for humanity to see our features, but the robots are exciting to people."

The musicians' worldwide success was cemented upon the release of their 2013 track "Get Lucky," featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. The song was in their album "Random Access Memories", which won five Grammy awards, including the category for album of the year, in 2014.

Daft Punk has won six Grammy Awards and is famous for its international hits including "One More Time," "Get Lucky," and "Lose Yourself to Dance".



