Toney lifts UAB past Rust College 117-45

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 10:46
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tony Toney scored 23 points as UAB rolled past NAIA member Rust College 117-45 on Monday night.

Quan Jackson had 13 points for UAB (18-5). Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Rongie Gordon both added 12 and Tavin Lovan 10 for the Blazers.

It was the first time this season UAB scored at least 100 points.

DeMarcus Robinson and Nathan Stewart had 11 points each for the Bearcats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this stor were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-23 12:10 GMT+08:00

