Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday afternoon (Feb. 22), marking the 15th such intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the turboprop.

Of the 15 ADIZ incidents this month, 13 involved one to two PLAAF aircraft, while larger incursions occurred on Feb. 19 and 20. On Feb. 19, nine Chinese planes, including four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xian JH-7 fighter-bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, were tracked in the ADIZ.

On Feb. 20, a group of 11 Chinese military aircraft, comprised of two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two J-16s, four Xian JH-7s, two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, flew into the southwest corner of the identification zone, marking the largest single-day intrusion so far this month. The MND said the planes had been taking part in one of the People’s Liberation Army's air and maritime exercises.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending its planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three planes.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Feb. 22 (MND image)