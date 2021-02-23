Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent fighter jets, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/23 11:56
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday afternoon (Feb. 22), marking the 15th such intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the turboprop.

Of the 15 ADIZ incidents this month, 13 involved one to two PLAAF aircraft, while larger incursions occurred on Feb. 19 and 20. On Feb. 19, nine Chinese planes, including four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xian JH-7 fighter-bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, were tracked in the ADIZ.

On Feb. 20, a group of 11 Chinese military aircraft, comprised of two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two J-16s, four Xian JH-7s, two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, flew into the southwest corner of the identification zone, marking the largest single-day intrusion so far this month. The MND said the planes had been taking part in one of the People’s Liberation Army's air and maritime exercises.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending its planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three planes.
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Feb. 22 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/02/22 10:41
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/19 08:11
2 Chinese spy planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese spy planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/18 09:29
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/17 11:14
2 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/02/09 10:07

Updated : 2021-02-23 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ