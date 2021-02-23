Taiwan's WTO representative meets with US trade charge d'affaires

U.S. Charge d’affaires ad interim to the WTO David Bisbee (left), Taiwan's Permanent Representative to the WTO Luo Chang-fa. (Twit... U.S. Charge d’affaires ad interim to the WTO David Bisbee (left), Taiwan's Permanent Representative to the WTO Luo Chang-fa. (Twitter, Taiwan for WTO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Luo Chang-fa (羅昌發), met with the U.S.' WTO Charge d’affaires ad interim David Bisbee earlier this month.

Taiwan’s Permanent Mission to the WTO stated Monday (Feb. 22) that Bisbee had paid a visit to its mission office in Geneva on Feb. 11. Bisbee and Luo discussed WTO affairs and reforms, shared their outlook on the Biden administration, and exchanged views on Taiwan-related mediation and arbitration initiatives, CNA reported.

The two sides promised to strengthen cooperation on issues of common concern, continue to deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations, and jointly safeguard the multilateral economic and trade system.

Bisbee was selected to represent the U.S. in the WTO after Ambassador Dennis Shea's term concluded on Jan. 20. Washington has not yet announced the appointment of a new ambassador to the organization.

Since former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of restrictions on exchanges with Taiwan, there have been successive meetings between Taiwanese diplomats and their American counterparts. Recently, the U.S. State Department invited Taiwan’s envoy to a publicly announced meeting, symbolizing that the Biden administration will continue this policy of unhindered exchanges with the Asian country.