Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears

By REUTERS
2021/02/23 10:30
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong. 

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong.  (AP photo)

Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday (Feb. 23) as rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation prospects led to a further rotation out of the big tech stocks responsible for a major Wall Street rally during the pandemic.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.87% in early trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 0.54%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check.

Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally.

However, that is also fuelling inflation expectations, prompting investors to sell the growth stocks that drove the equity rally during the pandemic.

“The sell-off in bonds is like a car crash in slow motion for equity investors,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney. “A higher interest rate environment forces investors to consider the opportunity costs of investments. Stocks that have significant borrowing, or produce no income for investors, may be particularly vulnerable.”

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09%, eking a small gain. The S&P 500 lost 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.46%.

High-growth stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com, pulled the Nasdaq down and weighed on the S&P 500.

The Australian dollar traded near breakeven against the greenback at $0.791 after hitting a new three-year high.

Commodity prices rose partly as the U.S. dollar continues its broad-based weakness. Spot gold added 0.06% to $1,809.69 an ounce.

MSCI’s all-country world index, which looks at stock market performance across 45 countries, gained 0.04%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before Congress starting Tuesday and is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher.

U.S. economic growth as measured by gross domestic product is expected to run more vigorously than at any time in the past 35 years and business investment is expected to run twice as quickly as the broad economy, according to Credit Suisse.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.18% on Monday, after slipping from a record top last week as the jump in U.S. bond yields unsettled investors.

The dollar index fell 0.287%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.2165. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback at 104.99 per dollar.
Asian stocks
Asian shares
stock market

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian stocks step back from record highs on rising bond yields, weak US data
Asian stocks step back from record highs on rising bond yields, weak US data
2021/02/19 10:40
Asian markets eye muted start on economic hopes, pandemic fears
Asian markets eye muted start on economic hopes, pandemic fears
2021/02/18 10:21
Asian markets offer mixed signals as investors juggle stimulus, pandemic
Asian markets offer mixed signals as investors juggle stimulus, pandemic
2021/02/17 09:30
Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
2021/02/16 12:04
Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
Asian shares, oil buoyant on economic revival hopes
2021/02/08 09:42

Updated : 2021-02-23 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ