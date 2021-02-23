Alexa
Four-time Pro Bowl guard Iupati retires after 11 seasons

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/23 08:57
Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati says he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.

Iupati told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that his body told him it was time to step away.

Iupati made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.

Iupati spent five seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Idaho. He played for Arizona for four seasons and spent his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Iupati started 139 of 140 regular-season games in his career. But he was limited to just 10 games this past season for Seattle.

The Seahawks tweeted congratulations to Iupati on his decision to retire.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-02-23 10:36 GMT+08:00

