Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Canadian House of Commons says China guilty of genocide against Muslim minorities

Announcement puts Ottowa in line with both Trump and Biden administrations

  183
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/23 09:26
Canadian House of Commons becomes first major national legislature to label China's actions in Xinjiang "genocide."

Canadian House of Commons becomes first major national legislature to label China's actions in Xinjiang "genocide." (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada's House of Commons has passed a motion declaring China is committing genocide against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities within its borders, joining the current and previous U.S. administrations in using the term.

The motion, titled "Religious minorities in China," sponsored by Michael Chong and spearheaded by the Conservative Party and Uighur activists, passed with a vote of 266 to zero.

The text recognizes that China's repressive actions in the Xinjiang region, including "detention camps and measures intended to prevent births as it pertains to Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims," are in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 260, also known as the "Genocide Convention." The motion also calls on the International Olympic Committee to relocate the 2022 Summer Games if Beijing "continues this genocide."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his confirmation hearing last month concurred with his predecessor Mike Pompeo's assessment that the Chinese regime's actions in Xinjiang are tantamount to genocide. However, Uighur activist Mehmet Tohti observed that the Canadian House of Commons has become the first major national legislature to make this claim, according to the Globe and Mail.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau abstained from the vote. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not backed the genocide designation, saying more review is needed.
Canadian House of Commons
genocide
Uighurs
Michael Chong
UN General Assembly Resolution 260
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties
Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties
2021/02/22 20:56
China’s CGTN applies for French license to broadcast in Europe
China’s CGTN applies for French license to broadcast in Europe
2021/02/22 13:13
Hongkongers to be guinea pigs for Chinese vaccine
Hongkongers to be guinea pigs for Chinese vaccine
2021/02/22 09:00
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
2021/02/21 16:40
US must be 'crystal clear' it will not allow China to invade Taiwan
US must be 'crystal clear' it will not allow China to invade Taiwan
2021/02/20 12:21

Updated : 2021-02-23 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
PLA experimented in Wuhan lab, covered up outbreak
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space