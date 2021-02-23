Canadian House of Commons says China guilty of genocide against Muslim minorities

Canadian House of Commons becomes first major national legislature to label China's actions in Xinjiang "genocide." Canadian House of Commons becomes first major national legislature to label China's actions in Xinjiang "genocide." (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canada's House of Commons has passed a motion declaring China is committing genocide against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities within its borders, joining the current and previous U.S. administrations in using the term.

The motion, titled "Religious minorities in China," sponsored by Michael Chong and spearheaded by the Conservative Party and Uighur activists, passed with a vote of 266 to zero.

The text recognizes that China's repressive actions in the Xinjiang region, including "detention camps and measures intended to prevent births as it pertains to Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims," are in line with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 260, also known as the "Genocide Convention." The motion also calls on the International Olympic Committee to relocate the 2022 Summer Games if Beijing "continues this genocide."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his confirmation hearing last month concurred with his predecessor Mike Pompeo's assessment that the Chinese regime's actions in Xinjiang are tantamount to genocide. However, Uighur activist Mehmet Tohti observed that the Canadian House of Commons has become the first major national legislature to make this claim, according to the Globe and Mail.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau abstained from the vote. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not backed the genocide designation, saying more review is needed.