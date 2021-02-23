Alexa
Sevilla beats Osasuna 2-0 and moves into 3rd place in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 06:02
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla comfortably defeated Osasuna 2-0 on Monday to extend its winning streak in the Spanish league to six matches and move into the top three in the standings for the first time this season.

Defender Diego Carlos and striker Luuk de Jong scored in different halves to help Sevilla move a point in front of fourth-placed Barcelona. Sevilla trails second-placed Real Madrid by four points and is seven points behind league leader Atlético Madrid.

Osasuna, sitting in 13th place, had won three of its last four league matches, including the last two. It is four points above the relegation zone.

Diego Carlos found the net with a firm header off a corner kick in the 19th minute and De Jong from inside the area in the 49th.

Sevilla's nine-game winning streak in all competitions was ended by a 3-2 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Sevilla’s next two matches are against Barcelona — at home in the Spanish league on Saturday and at the Camp Nou Stadium next week in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla won the first leg 2-0.

