AP source: Panthers re-sign WRs Zylstra, Kirkwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agent wide receivers Brandon Zylstra and Keith Kirkwood, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet announced the signings.

Both played minor roles with the Panthers on offense last season, but could see more playing time if the team is unable to re-sign Curtis Samuel, who could be a hot commodity on the free agent market.

Zylstra caught three passes for 35 yards in 2020, but has been a key member of the special teams over the past three seasons.

Kirkwood only played in one game last season because of a broken clavicle. He caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 with the Saints.

