Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/23 05:20
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies, including Apple.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, its fifth straight decline. Traders are still keeping a close eye on Washington and the next big round of stimulus that’s making its way through Congress.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.21 points, or 0.8%, to 3,876.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.37 points, or 0.1%, to 31,521.69.

The Nasdaq fell 341.41 points, or 2.5%, to 13,533.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.62 points, or 0.7%, to 2,251.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.43 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 915.21 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 644.77 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.22 points, or 14%.

Updated : 2021-02-23 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space
Photo of the Day: Southern Taiwan from space