Closer Trevor Rosenthal finalizes $11M, 1-year deal with A's

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 04:55
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal delivers against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh i...

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks' departure in free agency.

The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.

He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment.

Updated : 2021-02-23 06:01 GMT+08:00

