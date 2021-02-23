New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|134.95
|Up
|5.80
|Mar
|127.00
|134.10
|126.20
|133.45
|Up
|5.95
|May
|136.70
|Up
|5.70
|May
|128.90
|136.25
|126.75
|134.95
|Up
|5.80
|Jul
|130.80
|137.90
|128.65
|136.70
|Up
|5.70
|Sep
|132.30
|139.40
|130.45
|138.30
|Up
|5.50
|Dec
|134.60
|141.00
|132.40
|140.00
|Up
|5.30
|Mar
|135.90
|142.15
|133.75
|141.20
|Up
|5.05
|May
|136.50
|142.40
|134.30
|141.70
|Up
|4.95
|Jul
|135.55
|142.80
|134.70
|142.10
|Up
|4.90
|Sep
|135.90
|143.25
|135.05
|142.40
|Up
|4.85
|Dec
|136.45
|143.85
|135.80
|143.00
|Up
|4.95
|Mar
|142.20
|144.40
|142.20
|143.80
|Up
|4.95
|May
|145.00
|145.00
|144.25
|144.45
|Up
|5.00
|Jul
|144.55
|144.90
|144.55
|144.90
|Up
|5.00
|Sep
|144.85
|145.30
|144.85
|145.30
|Up
|5.00
|Dec
|144.00
|146.20
|144.00
|145.65
|Up
|5.05