By Associated Press
2021/02/23 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 134.95 Up 5.80
Mar 127.00 134.10 126.20 133.45 Up 5.95
May 136.70 Up 5.70
May 128.90 136.25 126.75 134.95 Up 5.80
Jul 130.80 137.90 128.65 136.70 Up 5.70
Sep 132.30 139.40 130.45 138.30 Up 5.50
Dec 134.60 141.00 132.40 140.00 Up 5.30
Mar 135.90 142.15 133.75 141.20 Up 5.05
May 136.50 142.40 134.30 141.70 Up 4.95
Jul 135.55 142.80 134.70 142.10 Up 4.90
Sep 135.90 143.25 135.05 142.40 Up 4.85
Dec 136.45 143.85 135.80 143.00 Up 4.95
Mar 142.20 144.40 142.20 143.80 Up 4.95
May 145.00 145.00 144.25 144.45 Up 5.00
Jul 144.55 144.90 144.55 144.90 Up 5.00
Sep 144.85 145.30 144.85 145.30 Up 5.00
Dec 144.00 146.20 144.00 145.65 Up 5.05

Updated : 2021-02-23 06:00 GMT+08:00

