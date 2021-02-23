BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2490
|Up
|47
|Mar
|2582
|Up
|47
|May
|2482
|Up
|47
|May
|2450
|2505
|2446
|2490
|Up
|47
|Jul
|2442
|2496
|2437
|2482
|Up
|47
|Sep
|2440
|2495
|2436
|2482
|Up
|48
|Dec
|2435
|2490
|2433
|2477
|Up
|47
|Mar
|2438
|2483
|2438
|2471
|Up
|47
|May
|2437
|2478
|2430
|2469
|Up
|47
|Jul
|2431
|2478
|2431
|2470
|Up
|49
|Sep
|2433
|2478
|2433
|2471
|Up
|49
|Dec
|2458
|2478
|2458
|2475
|Up
|51