BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2490 Up 47
Mar 2582 Up 47
May 2482 Up 47
May 2450 2505 2446 2490 Up 47
Jul 2442 2496 2437 2482 Up 47
Sep 2440 2495 2436 2482 Up 48
Dec 2435 2490 2433 2477 Up 47
Mar 2438 2483 2438 2471 Up 47
May 2437 2478 2430 2469 Up 47
Jul 2431 2478 2431 2470 Up 49
Sep 2433 2478 2433 2471 Up 49
Dec 2458 2478 2458 2475 Up 51

Updated : 2021-02-23 06:00 GMT+08:00

