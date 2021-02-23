Alexa
Chicago Blackhawks activate D Connor Murphy off IR

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 03:03
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammates Connor Murphy (5), Patrick Kane (88) and Dylan Strome (17) after scoring th...
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammates Connor Murphy (5), Patrick Kane (88) and Dylan Strome (17) after scoring th...

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks activated defenseman Connor Murphy off injured reserve Monday.

The 27-year-old Murphy had been sidelined by a right hip injury. He has two goals and three assists in 13 games, last playing in a 2-1 victory at Dallas on Feb. 7.

The Blackhawks also said forward Dylan Strome was in the concussion protocol. Strome was ruled out for practice Monday.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson was placed on IR with a strained groin. The move was made retroactive to Friday, and Carlsson is expected to miss 10 to 14 days.

Chicago's next game is Tuesday night at Columbus.

