Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/23 01:14
Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least two rockets struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday without causing any casualties, Iraq's army said in a statement. Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeters of the vast U.S. Embassy complex. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A statement from the military said there were no casualties and that an investigation was ongoing. There was minor property damage, including a damaged vehicle. The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and is the seat of Iraq's government.

It was the third attack to target the American presence in Iraq in a week. A U.S.-led coalition contractor was killed and other civilians were wounded in a rocket attack outside Irbil international airport last Tuesday. On Saturday, rockets wounded personnel working for a U.S. defense company at Balad airbase in Salahaddin province.

The U.S. Embassy was a frequent target of rocket attacks during the Trump administration. The pace of attacks abated in the weeks before Biden took office and recently resumed.

Updated : 2021-02-23 02:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'