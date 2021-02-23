Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/23 01:02
Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in a week of little change.

The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll released Monday and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92-87 to the Wolverines on Sunday.

No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.

No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-23 02:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'