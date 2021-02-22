Alexa
  1. Home

French house pioneers Daft Punk announce split

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/22 15:59
French duo Daft Punk announced the split on social media

French duo Daft Punk announced the split on social media

Daft Punk are splitting up after 28 years making music together, the spokesperson for the two-person band said on Monday.

The Parisian producers Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement by posting an eight-minute video clip titled "Epilogue" to their Facebook page.

The DJs have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with "One More Time," "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'' and "Get Lucky."

They released their debut album in 1993.

More to come...

Updated : 2021-02-23 02:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'