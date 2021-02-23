Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district

By JEFF AMY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/23 00:17
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district

ATLANTA (AP) — A new study finds that teachers may be more important drivers of COVID-19 transmission in schools than students.

The paper released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies nine COVID-19 transmission clusters in elementary schools in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta in December and January, That included one cluster where 16 teachers, students and relatives of students at home were infected.

In only one of the nine clusters was a student clearly the first documented case, while a teacher was the first documented case in four clusters. In another four, the first case was unclear. Of the nine clusters, eight involved probable teacher-to-student transmission. Two clusters saw teachers infect each other during in-person meetings or lunches, with a teacher then infecting other students.

“Educators were central to in-school transmission networks," the authors wrote.

The findings line up with studies from the United Kingdom that found teacher-to-teacher was the most common type of school transmission there, and a German study that found in-school transmission rates were three times higher when the first documented case was a teacher.

Other research has suggested that there's low transmission of viruses and that schools should reopen, a message that President Joe Biden's administration has been pushing in recent weeks to mixed success. Marietta, like all but a handful of Georgia districts, has been offering in-person classes since the fall.

All the Marietta clusters also involved “less than ideal physical distancing,” with students often less than 3 feet apart, although plastic dividers were placed on desks.

“Physical distancing of greater than 6 feet was not possible because of the high number of in-person students and classroom layouts,” the authors wrote.

In seven cases, transmission may have taken place during small-group instruction sessions where teachers were close to students. Although the authors said they observed students wearing masks, interviews found that “inadequate mask use” by students could have contributed to the spread of infection in five clusters.

The CDC again advised that schools need to pursue “multifaceted” strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, including cutting down on teacher-to-teacher meetings, making sure masks are worn correctly and increasing physical distancing, especially during mealtimes when people can't wear masks. The authors wrote that Marietta has already made changes, including reducing in-person contact among teachers. The district's superintendent wasn't immediately available for comment.

The study also said that in addition to those strategies, it might be desirable to vaccinate teachers to protect educators, cut down on in-school transmission and keep schools operating in person, although the CDC restated that teacher vaccination is "not a requirement for reopening schools.”

Updated : 2021-02-23 01:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father