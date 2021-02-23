Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cycling official banned for sexually harassing female riders

By Associated Press
2021/02/23 00:13
Cycling official banned for sexually harassing female riders

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — A Belgian cycling official was banned from the sport through 2022 on Monday after multiple women riders alleged he sexually harassed them.

The International Cycling Union said Patrick Van Gansen’s ban was backdated to April last year and runs until the end of next year.

Van Gansen was manager of the Health Mate-Cyclive team in 2019 when allegations by riders began to be made publicly.

“It is essential for athletes’ welfare that they trust the institutions and feel free to denounce harassment in all forms,” the UCI said.

The UCI disciplinary tribunal decision “sets an important precedent with respect to sexual harassment,” the governing body said.

Van Gansen must undergo a course addressing workplace harassment before the UCI will license him to work again in cycling.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-23 01:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
Covid-positive Philippine man attended training class in southern Taiwan
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father