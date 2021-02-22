Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 23:09
Through Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 20 12 25 37 6 12 5 0 3 78 15.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 19 9 21 30 17 10 0 0 2 47 19.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 20 10 20 30 13 6 5 1 4 52 19.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 18 18 11 29 9 2 7 0 6 75 24.0
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 8 18 26 5 10 2 0 0 69 11.6
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 18 10 16 26 1 6 2 0 2 41 24.4
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 16 7 15 22 2 10 2 0 1 21 33.3
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 17 8 14 22 -4 4 3 0 0 34 23.5
Brock Boeser Vancouver 22 12 10 22 -3 10 3 1 1 58 20.7
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 22 2 19 21 -12 8 0 0 0 57 3.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 16 4 17 21 3 4 1 0 1 36 11.1
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 15 8 13 21 5 4 6 0 0 33 24.2
Brad Marchand Boston 16 9 11 20 9 6 2 1 1 41 22.0
David Perron St. Louis 18 6 13 19 4 12 2 0 2 45 13.3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 16 7 12 19 7 2 4 1 1 56 12.5
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 18 10 9 19 12 2 2 0 3 64 15.6
J.T. Miller Vancouver 19 4 14 18 -4 12 1 0 1 34 11.8
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 14 5 13 18 -1 0 2 0 0 44 11.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 16 6 12 18 5 2 2 0 1 55 10.9
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 15 9 9 18 6 2 3 0 3 53 17.0

Updated : 2021-02-23 01:23 GMT+08:00

