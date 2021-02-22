Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36 5-1-0 6-2-2 11-3-2
Washington 17 9 5 3 21 58 60 6-3-1 3-2-2 9-5-3
Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 51 51 5-2-2 3-2-1 8-4-3
Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 51 53 7-1-0 2-5-1 9-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 17 8 6 3 19 41 41 4-0-1 4-6-2 8-6-3
N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 3-5-2 3-2-1 6-7-3
New Jersey 13 6 5 2 14 36 37 2-3-1 4-2-1 6-5-2
Buffalo 14 5 7 2 12 35 43 2-5-1 3-2-1 5-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 16 12 3 1 25 62 43 6-0-1 6-3-0 12-3-1
Florida 16 11 3 2 24 56 47 5-2-1 6-1-1 11-3-2
Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56 5-2-1 4-4-3 9-6-4
Tampa Bay 15 10 4 1 21 54 36 6-1-0 4-3-1 10-4-1
Columbus 19 8 7 4 20 55 64 5-3-2 3-4-2 8-7-4
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4
Nashville 17 7 10 0 14 40 57 5-4-0 2-6-0 7-10-0
Detroit 20 5 12 3 13 39 64 3-5-2 2-7-1 5-12-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 59 56 4-4-2 6-2-0 10-6-2
Vegas 15 10 4 1 21 45 34 8-2-1 2-2-0 10-4-1
Colorado 14 9 4 1 19 44 29 5-1-0 4-3-1 9-4-1
Los Angeles 16 7 6 3 17 51 48 3-2-3 4-4-0 7-6-3
Arizona 17 7 7 3 17 44 49 4-4-3 3-3-0 7-7-3
Minnesota 14 8 6 0 16 38 36 3-3-0 5-3-0 8-6-0
San Jose 16 7 7 2 16 45 58 1-1-0 6-6-2 7-7-2
Anaheim 18 6 9 3 15 34 50 3-5-2 3-4-1 6-9-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 19 14 3 2 30 72 51 8-2-1 6-1-1 14-3-2
Edmonton 20 12 8 0 24 72 62 6-5-0 6-3-0 12-8-0
Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49 6-3-1 5-3-0 11-6-1
Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 57 47 3-5-0 6-0-3 9-5-3
Vancouver 22 8 12 2 18 65 78 5-4-2 3-8-0 8-12-2
Calgary 18 8 9 1 17 47 54 4-4-0 4-5-1 8-9-1
Ottawa 20 5 14 1 11 47 80 2-5-1 3-9-0 5-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, New Jersey 3

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Boston 7, Philadelphia 3

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-23 01:23 GMT+08:00

