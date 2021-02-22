Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 23:06
All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 26 19 6 0 1 39 102 62
Indy 23 18 4 1 0 37 81 54
Greenville 25 10 8 5 2 27 66 80
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80
South Carolina 23 9 8 6 0 24 62 71
Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57
Wheeling 21 5 12 4 0 14 54 80
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 22 15 5 2 0 32 70 53
Utah 25 12 5 3 5 32 78 76
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67
Kansas City 23 9 11 2 1 21 56 67
Rapid City 27 10 16 1 0 21 72 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Indy 4, Greenville 0

Utah 4, Rapid City 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-23 01:21 GMT+08:00

