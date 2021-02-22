Voluntary Announcement: IND Approval Received for A Phase III Clinical Trial of OT-101 in the United States

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2021 - This announcement is made by Ocumension Therapeutics (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business updates of the Group.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that an investigational new drug ("IND") approval for initiating a multi-regional phase III clinical trial (the "Phase III MRCT") in the United States for OT-101, a self developed product of the Group, has been received from the United States Food and Drug Administration in February 2021. The Company plans to file IND applications with the regulatory authorities in both China and Europe Union in 2021 and initiate the Phase III MRCT of OT-101 in these regions accordingly.

OT-101 is a low-concentration atropine 0.01% eye drop developed by the Group to retard, or slow down, the progression of myopia in children and adolescents. The instability of low-concentration atropine solutions has long been a technical barrier for its commercialization. The Group developed a storage and delivery system to address low-concentration atropine solution's instability, and also conducted several rounds of tests on the system's reliability, closure integrity and sterility conditions.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: The Company cannot guarantee that it will ultimately commercialize OT-101 successfully. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

