Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 22:26
Arkansas officer expected to fully recover after shooting

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer who was shot multiple times during a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant with a man suspected of kidnapping a 14-year-old North Carolina girl is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Lonoke Police Officer Cody Carpenter “is in good spirits given the circumstances,” city officials said in a statement.

Carpenter and another officer confronted the suspect, William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania, outside of a McDonald's restaurant Saturday in Lonoke, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

Police said Ice began shooting at the officers, striking Carpenter. The other officer returned fire and Ice drove away, but police eventually found him critically injured in his vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, Arkansas State Police said. Ice later died at a Little Rock hospital.

Ice was suspected of kidnapping the girl from her North Carolina home. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said Ice took the child Feb. 11 after communicating with her online.

The girl was inside the vehicle at the time of the shootout but was not injured, police said.

Ice had been wanted on warrants of first-degree kidnapping and soliciting a child by computer, authorities said.

The other officer involved in the confrontation is on administrative leave pending an investigation, but Lonoke officials said they expect him to make “an honorable return to duty” once the inquiry is complete.

Updated : 2021-02-22 23:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics