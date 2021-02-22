SLC says Vaas resigned for 'personal monetary gain'

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka bowling consultant coach Chaminda Vaas resigned Monday and was then accused of quitting for “personal monetary gain.”

Vaas handed in his resignation to Sri Lanka Cricket, effective from March 26, and informed the board that he will not go with the national team on the tour of the West Indies.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three Twenty20s, three ODIs and two test matches against the West Indies, starting with the first T20 on March 4.

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move … based on personal monetary gain,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

In a strongly-worded statement, the SLC said it refused Vaas’ demand for an increase in pay, blaming the former left-arm fast bowler of handing in his resignation at the last minute.

“It is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom,” the SLC said, adding that Vaas is already receiving pay “that is in keeping with his experience, qualifications, and expertise.”

The SLC went on to say that Vaas’ “yeoman service” over the years has been appreciated by the cricket board and was also rewarded.

The 47-year-old Vaas is one of the most capped Sri Lanka cricketers, claiming 355 wickets in 111 test matches and 400 wickets in 322 ODIs before stopping in 2009.

