Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations

Taiwan's Cherry blossom season expected to last until April

  153
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/22 21:02
Cherry blossoms along Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in Hsinchu's East District (Hsinchu City Government photo)

Cherry blossoms along Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in Hsinchu's East District (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) recommended three destinations in the city for viewing cherry blossoms during the flower season in a press release on Sunday (Feb. 21).

Lin first recommended Hsinchu Park, which he said has a Kawazu-zakura cherry forest set beautifully against a pond near traditionally styled Japanese houses. Other varieties of cherry trees in the park, such as the Fuji Cherry, the Double-Layered Cherry, and Taiwan Cherry, will join the bloom, which is expected to last until April, according to the Hsinchu City Marketing Department.

The mayor then recommended Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in the city’s East District. He said the short cherry blossom path features a gradation formed by the colors of 60 flowering cherry trees of three different varieties.

Lastly, the mayor recommended what he referred to as the "left bank cherry blossom bike path" located between the Toucian River and the Xizhou Bridge.

Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations

Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations

Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations
(Hsinchu City Government photos)
Lin Chih-chien
Lane 239
Dongnan Street
Hsinchu Park
Taiwan
cherry blossoms

RELATED ARTICLES

11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/02/22 10:41
Traffic to be restricted on Taiwan’s Alishan during cherry blossom season
Traffic to be restricted on Taiwan’s Alishan during cherry blossom season
2021/02/21 21:14
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
2021/02/21 20:23
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
2021/02/21 19:46
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
2021/02/21 16:40

Updated : 2021-02-22 22:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics
China training Taiwanese influencers in new propaganda tactics