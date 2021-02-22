Mayor of Taiwan's Hsinchu recommends 3 cherry blossom destinations

Cherry blossoms along Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in Hsinchu's East District (Hsinchu City Government photo) Cherry blossoms along Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in Hsinchu's East District (Hsinchu City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) recommended three destinations in the city for viewing cherry blossoms during the flower season in a press release on Sunday (Feb. 21).

Lin first recommended Hsinchu Park, which he said has a Kawazu-zakura cherry forest set beautifully against a pond near traditionally styled Japanese houses. Other varieties of cherry trees in the park, such as the Fuji Cherry, the Double-Layered Cherry, and Taiwan Cherry, will join the bloom, which is expected to last until April, according to the Hsinchu City Marketing Department.

The mayor then recommended Lane 239 of Dongnan Street in the city’s East District. He said the short cherry blossom path features a gradation formed by the colors of 60 flowering cherry trees of three different varieties.

Lastly, the mayor recommended what he referred to as the "left bank cherry blossom bike path" located between the Toucian River and the Xizhou Bridge.



(Hsinchu City Government photos)