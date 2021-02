WTA Adelaide Results

Monday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Caty McNally (9), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (10), Russia, def. Misaki Doi (5), Japan, 7-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Kaja Juvan (8), Slovenia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Maddison Inglis (12), Australia, def. Christina McHale (3), United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Astra Sharma (11), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Madison Brengle (4), United States, def. Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Wang Qiang (8), China, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Abbie Myers and Ivana Popovic, Australia, def. Arina Rodionova and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Belinda Woolcock and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Asia Muhammad (4), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Sam Stosur and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-4.