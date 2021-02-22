Alexa
Night market in New Taipei's Xindian shutters unexpectedly

Two-year-old night market's business fails amid pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/22 19:57
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/%E5%AE%89%E5%92%8C%E5%9C%8B%E9%9A%9B%E8%A7%80%E5%85%89%E5%A4%9C%E5%B8%82-298132127611594" target="_blank">Anhe International Sightseeing Night Market</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The two-year-old Anhe International Sightseeing Night Market in New Taipei’s Xindian District unexpectedly shuttered Sunday night (Feb. 21).

The canopied night market, which housed more than 200 stalls and amusement facilities, was open every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At its peak, the market once received 20,000 visits in a night, UDN reported.

As sales dropped significantly early last year due to the pandemic, the night market’s proprietor offered to lower the stall rental prices by 50 percent from May until the end of last year.

Nevertheless, the management had to take to Facebook on Saturday to announce the closure and express thanks to supporters. The news apparently shocked many people, prompting them to leave messages and express their regret at the situation.
Anhe International Sightseeing Night Market
Xindian
coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan

