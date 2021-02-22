Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

5 more France rugby players get coronavirus, total up to 10

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 18:29
French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Fran...
French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Fran...

French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Fran...

French players celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Fran...

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Five more France rugby players have tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland, the team said Monday.

It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted COVID-19 to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.

Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin are the latest players to have tested positive following checks carried out on Sunday.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, along with props Julien Marchand and Mohammed Haouas, center Arthur Vincent and winger Gabin Villiere, previously tested positive for the virus.

Two other squad players — lock Swann Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros — were left out of the squad after being considered to have been in contact with two teammates from club side Toulon who tested positive.

Galthie also has tested positive, along with assistant William Servat and lineout coach Karim Ghezal.

Five plyers have been added to the squad ahead of the team’s scheduled return to training on Wednesday, the French Rugby Federation said. The game against Scotland is on Sunday.

France has started the Six Nations with wins over Italy and Ireland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-22 20:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father