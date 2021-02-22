Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Huawei to slash 2021 smartphone output by more than half

Chinese telecoms giant says it plans to order components for about 70 to 80 million smartphones this year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/22 18:03
Huawei logo (Reuters photo)

Huawei logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has alerted its suppliers that its smartphone component orders for this year will be cut by more than 60 percent as it continues to struggle with U.S. sanctions.

According to Nikkei Asia, who talked to sources at multiple suppliers, Huawei says it intends to order components for roughly 70 to 80 million smartphones this year. This represents a more than 60 percent plunge from the 189 million smartphones the Chinese company shipped in 2020.

Huawei’s orders have been limited to components for 4G models because it does not have U.S. government permission to import components for its 5G models, per the report. Some suppliers even told Nikkei that the number of phones produced could be as low as 50 million units.

Although some Huawei suppliers have received licenses from the U.S. Department of Commerce to ship components, the Chinese firm still lacks access to key parts for its 5G phones.

The Department of Commerce first added Huawei to its Entity List in May of 2019, requiring its American suppliers to first obtain government approval to ship to the Chinese company. In May 2020, restrictions were expanded to include non-U.S. manufacturers from assembling any products for Huawei if they used American equipment. In August 2020, Washington tightened sanctions by restricting all suppliers using U.S. technologies from doing business with Huawei without a license.

Some in China had hoped that with the change of administration in the U.S. from Trump to Biden, Huawei would receive some reprieve; however, President Biden’s Commerce Department secretary nominee Gina Raimondo said on Feb. 4 that she sees no reason to remove blacklisted companies from the Entity List because most were placed on it for national security reasons or foreign policy interests.
Huawei
Huawei US sanctions
Huawei Entity List

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump administration takes one last swipe at Huawei before change over
Trump administration takes one last swipe at Huawei before change over
2021/01/18 15:25
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou received death threats in mail, Canada court hears
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou received death threats in mail, Canada court hears
2021/01/14 14:30
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
Huawei’s struggles likely to continue in 2021: Analysts
2021/01/07 14:45
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
Huawei excluded from Sweden’s 5G rollout after court ruling
2020/12/24 15:07
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
Finland introduces telecom security law without mentioning China
2020/12/09 16:38

Updated : 2021-02-22 19:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: Police
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed