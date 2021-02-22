Kerry Logistics Network Extends Winning Streak at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards for Sixth Year Running

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be named the Outstanding Global 3PL for the fourth time running at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards ('QOEA') 2020. This was the sixth consecutive year that Kerry Logistics Network has been a winner of QOEA, which were announced in Hong Kong today.

Organised annually by leading Hong Kong financial news platform Quamnet, the QOEA aim to appraise and recognise the distinguished enterprises in Hong Kong and its spirit. Themed "Sagacity Built to Business Perfection" this year, the QOEA 2020 commended enterprises' outstanding sagacity in times of challenge and change. Winning companies were nominated and selected by the judging committee made up of the Quamnet editorial team, the Quam Research team and independent financial analysts.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "2020 was a trying year filled with unprecedented challenges, which we strived to navigate and adapted to with ingenuity and flexibility. Therefore, we are particularly delighted to be awarded the Outstanding Global 3PL title again for the recognition of our efforts during the year. Logistics will continue to serve a crucial function globally in the times ahead. We will remain dedicated to excellence and innovation as we work hard to ensure smoothly-run supply chains."

Kerry Logistics Network has been offering innovative solutions and expanding its geographic coverage to strengthen its service capability and diversify its business portfolio. It has launched new multimodal transport products to Mongolia, through its member Globalink Logistics, to provide alternative solutions to customers, as well as announced recently its development of a bonded logistics centre in the Hainan Free Trade Port in China to tap into the growing duty-free and inbound e-commerce market.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards

Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries.