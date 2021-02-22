Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong leader, top officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

By ZEN SOO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/22 15:49
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, receives COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP ...
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam waits to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Hong...
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam waits to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Hong...

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, receives COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP ...

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam waits to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Hong...

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam waits to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Community Vaccination Centre in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Hong...

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other government officials received a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the city begins its inoculation program.

Lam and the city’s health minister Sophia Chan were among the first people to receive their vaccines in Hong Kong, after about a million doses of the vaccine by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the city last week.

Hong Kong is set to begin its inoculation program on Friday after several delays in vaccine shipments to the city. Those who will get priority for the vaccinations include the elderly, as well as medical workers, caretakers at elderly homes and employees such as airline cabin crew and cross-border drivers.

Hong Kong’s government has also ordered the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. So far, only the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been approved for use in the city.

Updated : 2021-02-22 17:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China