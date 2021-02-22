Hong Kong Productivity Council and Hong Kong Computer Society Sign Pact to Enhance the Adoption of Emerging Technologies in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 February 2021 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and the Hong Kong Computer Society (HKCS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership in driving the adoption of emerging technologies in Hong Kong.









Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC (left), and Ir Dr Ted Suen, MH, President of HKCS, sign a Memorandum of Understanding in which HKPC and HKCS will form a strategic partnership in driving the adoption of emerging technologies in Hong Kong.

Under the two-year arrangement, HKPC and HKCS will collaborate on talent development, education and promotion for emerging technologies to support the industry demand with focus in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics. This collaboration also signals HKPC's relentless drive to invest in and build technologies that matter for Hong Kong in areas including reindustrialisation, SME and start-up support, intelligent manufacturing, digitalisation and cyber security, FutureSkills and smart and green living. HKCS members and local IT professionals will definitely benefit from this collaboration.





Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC, said, "Being the expert of Industry 4.0 and Enterprise 4.0, HKPC has a team of technical professionals with a good grasp of technology research and development and advanced technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, AI and robotics, smart manufacturing. Our professional knowledge and acute technology sense will certainly help achieve more effective use of this collaboration."





Dr Ted Suen, MH, President of HKCS, said, "With the continuous expansion of emerging technologies such as 5G and AI, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many enterprises need to accelerate digital transformation to meet actual situation needs. The signing of the MoU will further strengthen collaboration between both parties, especially in the promotion of the application of emerging technologies."





HKPC will set out a framework with HKCS to promote technology training courses organised by HKPC to its members and offer its government funding advisory support through SME ReachOut. HKCS, in turn, will recognise the relevant technology training courses offered by HKPC as continuing professional development activities and share the insights of the skills demand from the industries for HKPC to design training courses. Both sides also pledge to jointly promote and co-organise events related to emerging technologies such as seminars, webinars and workshops.





To mark the launch of the new collaboration, a webinar was held today with HKPC and HKCS experts sharing their insights of the Agile approach, intelligent automations and how they could enable enterprises to accelerate digital transformation.





About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through integrated advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. HKPC is the champion and expert in facilitating Hong Kong's reindustrialisation empowered by i4.0 and e4.0 -- focusing on R&D, IoT, big data analytics, AI and Robotic technology development, digital manufacturing, etc., to help enterprises and industries upgrade their business performance, lower operating costs, increase productivity and enhance competitiveness.





The Council is a trusted partner with comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhanced competitiveness in both local and international marketplace. It offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, accompanying them on their innovation and transformation journey.





In addition, HKPC partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation and technology transfer, with commercialisation of multiple market-driven patents and technologies, bringing enormous opportunities abound for licensing and technology transfer, both locally and internationally.





For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org.





About Hong Kong Computer Society





Founded in 1970, the Hong Kong Computer Society (HKCS) is a recognised non-profit professional organisation focused on developing Hong Kong's Information Technology (IT) profession and industry. Their members come from a broad spectrum of Hong Kong's IT community, from corporations to like-minded individuals, all coming together to raise the profile and standards of the IT profession and industry. As a well-established IT professional body, the Society is committed to professional and industry development as well as community services to ensure the IT sector continues to make a positive impact on peoples' lives with three main goals, namely, 1) talent cultivation and professional development, 2) industry development and collaboration, and 3) the effective use of IT in our community.

For more details, please visit HKCS's website http://www.hkcs.org.hk



