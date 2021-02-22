Alexa
Chinese foreign minister says US ending support for Taiwan a prerequisite for restored ties

Wang Yi also labels Xinjiang and Tibet 'shining examples of China's human rights progress'

  302
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/22 20:56
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters photo)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Sino-American relations still fraught as the U.S. transitions into the Biden era, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) on Monday (Feb. 22) laid out Beijing's roadmap to a healthier bilateral relationship, including a demand to cease support for "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Wang spoke at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' annual Lanting Forum on Sunday (Feb. 22). Prefacing the address with the thought that the "hopes of spring are just around the corner," he made an appeal to the U.S. to restore the frayed Sino-American ties and explained what the Chinese Communist Party would expect in order for the relationship to work.

As "major countries," the two sides have an obligation to "work together for the common good of humankind," he stated, citing the looming issues of climate change, economic recession, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The diplomat referred to Joe Biden's first phone call with Xi Jinping (習近平) as president on Feb. 10, saying Xi had expressed in the call China's line that it pursues relations based on "no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation." He also said the two leaders had agreed it's important to "enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation," deal candidly, and "unclog communications channels and facilitate exchange and cooperation."

Wang said bilateral relations had "deviated from the normal track," which he attributed to cynical efforts by the Trump administration to "suppress and contain" China just to score political victories. He added that in order to return to where they should be, the "walls of misperceptions must be torn down."

Wang proceeded to make the extraordinary claim that "China is a country that always upholds and promotes democracy." When it comes to democracy, "there is no fixed model or standard answer," he added, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) administers a system "by the people" and grounded on "law-based governance."

Appealing to the U.S. to accept China's version of democracy in future dealings, he also stressed the need for countries to stay out of each other's internal affairs. For emphasis, he quoted the Golden Rule and said "A good-mannered gentleman never thrusts his knife and fork into the food on someone else's plate."

"We urge the United States to stop smearing the [CCP] and China's political system, stop conniving at or even supporting the erroneous words and actions of separatist forces for "Taiwan independence," Wang said. He also warned the Biden administration to adopt a hands-off policy toward Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

"Places inhabited by ethnic minorities, such as Xinjiang and Tibet, have stood out as shining examples of China's human rights progress," he claimed.
Lanting Forum
Wang Yi
US China relations
US Taiwan relations
trade war
Chinese foreign minister

Updated : 2021-02-22 22:18 GMT+08:00

