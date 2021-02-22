Australia wins toss, bowls in 1st Twenty20 vs. New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl Monday in the first of five Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand.

The Australian team is without several of its leading players who expected to be involved in a test tour of South Africa. It was canceled because of COVID-19.

In their absence Australia named top-order batsman Josh Philippe to make his international debut after an outstanding season in the Big Bash League.

Australia also named Mitchell Marsh ahead of Ashton Turner in the middle order and Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson in an experienced bowling lineup.

New Zealand named a strong lineup, missing only tearaway paceman Lockie Ferguson who is injured. New IPL multi-millionaire Kyle Jamieson features in the New Zealand bowling attack along with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Jamieson was bought for $2.86 million dollars by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent Indian Premier League auction.

The match is being played on the 10th anniversary of the Jan. 22, 2011 Christchurch earthquake which killed 185 people and devastated the central city.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Television umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.