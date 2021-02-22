Southwestern Taiwan to face tougher water rationing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stricter water rationing will be introduced in the Chiayi–Tainan Plain, or Jianan Plain, in the central-southern region of western Taiwan amid sparse rainfall.

Zengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County, the largest reservoir in Taiwan, was at only 15.01 percent of capacity as of 10 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 22). In northern Taiwan, the Shimen and Feicui reservoirs showed water levels at 56.33 percent and 92.42 percent, respectively, wrote CNA.

This will mandate tougher measures for Chiayi and Tainan starting Thursday (Feb. 25), as the country is expected to have low levels of precipitation until the end of June, according to the Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC).

Chiayi and Tainan will join Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Taichung as placed under the orange alert, the third level in a four-tier alarm system. Orange signifies up to 20-percent reduced water supply to heavy users, including industrial customers, swimming pools, car washes, as well as spas.

Changhua, Yunlin, and Kaohsiung will also face yellow alert restrictions, which encompass off-peak water pressure reduction and suspension of non-essential activities that require a large amount of water at public facilities, such as exterior cleaning, said TWC.

For the first time in 56 years, Taiwan experienced zero typhoons in 2020, which has led to worrying water levels at reservoirs across the country. The seasonal monsoon that arrived earlier this month failed to bring drought relief to central and southern regions.