By Associated Press
2021/02/22 12:22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Maye scored 14 points and Kameron Langley scored 13 points with a career-high nine steals and North Carolina A&T beat Florida A&M 70-63 on Sunday.

Langley started the game with a steal which helped lead to the Aggies' first points. North Carolina A&T (9-10, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) built a 9-2 lead and led the rest of the way.

Tyrone Lyons scored 12 points for North Carolina A&T and Kwe Parker 10. The Aggies finished with a total of 18 steals. Langley had just as many thefts as the entire Rattlers team.

Evins Desir scored 18 for Florida A&M (5-9, 4-3) on 8-for-11 shooting, Jalen Speer scored 16 and Bryce Moragne 15.

Updated : 2021-02-22 13:07 GMT+08:00

